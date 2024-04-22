1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $21.96 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,559 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 2.0% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $21,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,525. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

