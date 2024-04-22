Verde Clean Fuels (VGAS) & Its Peers Head to Head Review

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Verde Clean Fuels to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.59% -7.17% Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 5.48% -361.40% -1.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A -$2.74 million -10.20 Verde Clean Fuels Competitors $3.94 billion $14.19 million 5.59

Analyst Recommendations

Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Verde Clean Fuels. Verde Clean Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Verde Clean Fuels and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Verde Clean Fuels Competitors 412 957 1431 61 2.40

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 15.72%. Given Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verde Clean Fuels has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels’ rivals have a beta of -92.42, suggesting that their average share price is 9,342% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verde Clean Fuels rivals beat Verde Clean Fuels on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

