Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.25

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
Landstar Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.
Landstar Company Profile
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
