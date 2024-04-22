Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.09

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.09 and last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 340795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 901.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 905.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.