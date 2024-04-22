Ethereum (ETH) Price Tops $3,202.92

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $384.58 billion and $12.07 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,202.92 or 0.04795249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00058720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012268 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,072,367 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

