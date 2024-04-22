Kava Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001105 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $800.72 million and approximately $18.72 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00058632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00022598 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,622 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

