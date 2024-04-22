Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Holdings Cut by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,937 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $40,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.19. 325,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,435. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

