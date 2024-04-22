Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $638,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,442,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,155 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 641,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 31.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,530,000 after buying an additional 524,632 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 552.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 386,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,740,000 after acquiring an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.85.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.89. 2,705,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,606. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.36. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

