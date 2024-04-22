Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $740,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,711,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000,000 after buying an additional 63,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,734,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,529,000 after acquiring an additional 48,872 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.41. 1,044,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,542. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.77 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.88.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

