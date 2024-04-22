WhiteCoin Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.74 million and $126,445.74 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00127771 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00012288 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

