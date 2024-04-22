Worldcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $238.96 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00008403 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $238.96 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,381,072 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 191,555,405.33558178 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 5.66131724 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $245,075,956.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

