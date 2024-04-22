BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Hits $66,838.70 on Top Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $66,838.70 or 0.99883471 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $830.05 million and $1.20 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011203 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00102388 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 65,949.33780313 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,173,544.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

