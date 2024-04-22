Internet Computer (ICP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $150.31 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $15.12 or 0.00022598 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $7.00 billion and $150.31 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00058632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 517,932,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,060,685 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

