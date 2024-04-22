RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 26,925 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $20,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Elite Life Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 25,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,015,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.03, for a total value of $239,134.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,944 shares in the company, valued at $39,015,070.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $305,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,392,501 shares of company stock valued at $666,506,318. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ META traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.91. 13,655,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,109,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.