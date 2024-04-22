Aspire Private Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.42. 1,152,653 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

