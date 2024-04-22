Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 186.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.02. 2,698,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,266. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $121.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on PHM

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.