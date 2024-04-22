Aspire Private Capital LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,106,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $371.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

