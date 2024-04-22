SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Lifted by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.1% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,362,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,963,216. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $225.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.14.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).



