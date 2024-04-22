Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $141,015,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,183,000 after acquiring an additional 955,755 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,032,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,003,000 after acquiring an additional 693,985 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.59. The stock had a trading volume of 601,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,525. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

