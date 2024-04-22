Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 12,839 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,416,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,561,021. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.45.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

