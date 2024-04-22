SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,319 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned 3.92% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $12,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 353,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,868. The company has a market capitalization of $477.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.31 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

