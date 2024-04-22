Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 3,858 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $10,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,543.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,136,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,955 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $48.65. 2,764,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0913 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

