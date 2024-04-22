Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $14.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $157.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,831. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

