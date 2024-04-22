California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,434 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,004,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,434 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.61% of Motorola Solutions worth $314,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $5.58 on Monday, reaching $345.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,227. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $355.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.