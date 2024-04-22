Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $18.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.5% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,370,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,742,530. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90. The company has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.