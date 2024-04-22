Polkadot (DOT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $219.85 Million

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $10.76 billion and $219.85 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $7.49 or 0.00011197 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000498 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Polkadot Profile
Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,436,551,503 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Polkadot
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.