Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $5.09 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $5.09 or 0.00007601 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $142.93 million and $6.31 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00011610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,838.70 or 0.99883471 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011203 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00102388 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.19668563 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $5,029,030.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

