California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,235,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,459 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.46% of Mondelez International worth $451,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in Mondelez International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 151,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,426,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,950. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

