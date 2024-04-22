Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chevron by 15.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 25,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15.0% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 91,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.5 %

CVX stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,809. The firm has a market cap of $301.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.67.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.