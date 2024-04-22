Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMIGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 69600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Diamcor Mining Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamcor Mining

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

