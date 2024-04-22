Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 438 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $39,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,979,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,517,000 after purchasing an additional 136,621 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 304,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $421.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,059. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $416.89 and a 200-day moving average of $378.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.85 and a 52 week high of $440.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.25. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

