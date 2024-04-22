Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.81

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 877922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.29.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

