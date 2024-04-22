Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.67

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 23647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.92.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 145,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,493,000 after purchasing an additional 159,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $260,000.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

