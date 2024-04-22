ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.32

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.32 and last traded at $75.82, with a volume of 69290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.37.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REGL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.