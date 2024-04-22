iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $156.85

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $156.85 and last traded at $155.87, with a volume of 1467880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $154.56.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.91 and a 200-day moving average of $149.07.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.