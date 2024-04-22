Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.58

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.58 and last traded at $64.58, with a volume of 1793587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.86 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 54.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. On average, analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Immune Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 429.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 13.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 186,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth about $2,087,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 604.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 78,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.