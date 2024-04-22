iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $78.40

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.40 and last traded at $79.48, with a volume of 5129101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.53.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 187,495 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,513,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 51,048 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 686,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,386,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

