Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.49

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Hang Lung Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

Get Hang Lung Group alerts:

Hang Lung Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.3958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.