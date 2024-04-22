Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.49

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.
Hang Lung Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.
Hang Lung Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.3958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Group’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Hang Lung Group Company Profile
Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.
