California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,431,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 420,231 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $639,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 892.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 596,595 shares of company stock worth $175,648,172 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $273.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,741,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.57 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

