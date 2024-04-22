Orchid Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.78 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $113.40 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011660 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,802.61 or 0.99993333 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011090 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00103238 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.11577509 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $3,908,609.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

