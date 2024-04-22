NFT Price Reaches $0.0185 on Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011660 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,802.61 or 0.99993333 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011090 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.97 or 0.00103238 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.