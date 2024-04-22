Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 50,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,224. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $21.84.
About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
