Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Apr 22nd, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMUGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0536 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.84. 8,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,914. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

