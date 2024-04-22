Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0536 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.84. 8,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,914. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
