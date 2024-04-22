Gimbal Financial Purchases Shares of 3,588 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gimbal Financial bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $60.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,617,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,901,611. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $261.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.23%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.09.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
