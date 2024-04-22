Monument Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CVX traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.57. 3,281,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,449,562. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

