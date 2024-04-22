California Public Employees Retirement System Has $533.18 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,531,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,783 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $533,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CME Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,118,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,867,000 after acquiring an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.70.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.44 on Monday, hitting $215.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,447. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.73 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.83.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

