California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 278,572 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,280,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278,572 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.48% of AT&T worth $575,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 54,168,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,780,043. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

