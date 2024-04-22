enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Major Shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds Sells 4,575 Shares

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of enGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $68,670.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,084,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,292,446.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of enGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $717,810.00.

enGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENGN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,481. enGene Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at $6,264,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at $10,441,000. Finally, Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at $80,097,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

