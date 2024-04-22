enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Major Shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds Sells 4,575 Shares

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of enGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $68,670.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,084,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,292,446.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 22nd, De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of enGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $717,810.00.
enGene Stock Performance
NASDAQ ENGN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,481. enGene Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at $6,264,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at $10,441,000. Finally, Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at $80,097,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About enGene
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
