Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Alex P. Schultz Buys 33,016 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 33,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $246,629.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,208. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

LIND traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 242,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,620. The company has a market cap of $387.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.84. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,999,000 after acquiring an additional 995,293 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth $3,608,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 48,155 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 52.4% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

