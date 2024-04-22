Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Alex P. Schultz Buys 33,016 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 33,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $246,629.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,208. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance
LIND traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 242,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,620. The company has a market cap of $387.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.84. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
View Our Latest Report on Lindblad Expeditions
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lindblad Expeditions
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.