Insider Selling: Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Sells 8,290 Shares of Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total value of $3,092,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Winmark Stock Down 1.4 %

WINA stock traded down $5.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $378.15. The company had a trading volume of 50,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.44. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $308.92 and a 12 month high of $451.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Winmark

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Winmark’s payout ratio is 29.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Winmark by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Winmark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 27,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 1st quarter worth $2,085,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.